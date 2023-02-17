Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Up 13.5% in January

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Biglari by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Biglari by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Biglari by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BH traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.60. 2,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.41. Biglari has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $176.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Biglari

Separately, StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Further Reading

