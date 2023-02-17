Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $850.00

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $850.00 and last traded at $850.00, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $850.00.
Biglari Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $742.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.58.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biglari (BH.A)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.