Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $850.00

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $850.00 and last traded at $850.00, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $850.00.

Biglari Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $742.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.58.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

