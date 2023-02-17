Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57, RTT News reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00-16.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.

Biogen Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $271.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

