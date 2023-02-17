Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $310.00 at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $15.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.48 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.54.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $271.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,670,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.