biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW) Major Shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp Buys 375,000 Shares

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Get Rating) major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp bought 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,218,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,971,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,657,589.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

biote Trading Down 10.1 %

NASDAQ BTMDW traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 23,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,428. biote Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of biote by 3,889.3% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 461,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 449,715 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of biote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of biote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of biote in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of biote by 40.6% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 325,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the period.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

