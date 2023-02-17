BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) One Day Volume Tops $49.40 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $23,811.21 or 1.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $295.56 million and approximately $49.40 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00043649 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00029035 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00018925 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00220147 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,267,420 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,267,419.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 23,702.39260128 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $49,109,703.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

