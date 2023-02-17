BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $0.00

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 61.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, BitcoinBR has traded down 100% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinBR has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $821.03 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinBR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00432346 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,010.06 or 0.28639353 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About BitcoinBR

BitcoinBR’s genesis date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the exchanges listed above.

