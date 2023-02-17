BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.
Shares of BJRI opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.83 million, a PE ratio of -172.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
