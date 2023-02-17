BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Update

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

BL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,092. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $119,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $119,320.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,512 shares of company stock worth $219,722. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 363.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

