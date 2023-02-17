BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $137-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.20 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BL stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $119,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $30,771.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $119,320.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,512 shares of company stock worth $219,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackLine by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BlackLine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

