Blackstone Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Trading Up 0.1%

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01). 34,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 533,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.76 ($0.01).

Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 439.38 and a current ratio of 439.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.92.

Blackstone Loan Financing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone Loan Financing’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Blackstone Loan Financing’s payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

