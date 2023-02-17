Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85 to $0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.91 to $3.00 EPS.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.51. 1,154,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,494,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 598,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 97,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,002.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 583,532 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

