Blur (BLUR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $83.85 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Blur has a total market capitalization of $83.85 million and $579.88 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 81.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 360,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.91114384 USD and is down -16.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $865,545,712.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

