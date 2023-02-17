Blur Self Reported Market Cap Hits $75.15 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Blur token can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00003815 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blur has traded down 83.7% against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $75.15 million and approximately $723.31 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00431957 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,809.74 or 0.28613587 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 360,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.91114384 USD and is down -16.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $865,545,712.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

