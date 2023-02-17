Bluzelle Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Bluzelle token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $39.81 million and approximately $48.91 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00426966 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,824.01 or 0.28283031 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

