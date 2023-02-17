BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Shares Down 0.2%

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.98 and last traded at C$11.98. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.01.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

