BOE Varitronix (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOE Varitronix (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BOE Varitronix Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of BOE Varitronix stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. BOE Varitronix has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.35.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOE Varitronix (VARXF)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for BOE Varitronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOE Varitronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.