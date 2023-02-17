Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $196,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,493.18 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,676.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,228.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,009.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,496.38.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

