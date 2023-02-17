Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Boqii Stock Performance

Shares of BQ opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.85. Boqii has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 32.37% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.54 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boqii Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boqii stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boqii Holding Limited ( NYSE:BQ Get Rating ) by 129.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Boqii worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

