Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,000,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.4 days.
Boralex Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BRLXF remained flat at $27.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 59 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. Boralex has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $39.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on BRLXF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
About Boralex
Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boralex (BRLXF)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.