Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,000,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.4 days.

Boralex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRLXF remained flat at $27.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 59 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. Boralex has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $39.72.

Get Boralex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BRLXF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About Boralex

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.