BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,668,000 after buying an additional 396,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,062,000 after buying an additional 204,210 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,571,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,069. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

