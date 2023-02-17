Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Announces Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 87.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BORR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.36. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Borr Drilling Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BORR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

Featured Articles

