Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Announces Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 87.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE BORR traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. 2,560,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,170. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. Borr Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Borr Drilling Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BORR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

