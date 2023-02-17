Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Boston Beer updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.24. 33,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,468. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $422.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Boston Beer by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.53.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

