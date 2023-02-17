Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.65 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Boston Beer updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$10.00 EPS.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM opened at $335.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $426.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Boston Beer Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

