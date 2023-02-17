Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Boston Beer updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$10.00 EPS.

Boston Beer Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of SAM opened at $335.01 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $426.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 64.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boston Beer by 220.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 42.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.53.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

