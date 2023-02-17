Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.65 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65), Briefing.com reports. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$10.00 EPS.

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SAM opened at $332.00 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Boston Beer

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.53.

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.