Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 3.12%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Boston Beer updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$10.00 EPS.

Boston Beer Trading Down 14.7 %

SAM stock opened at $335.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $426.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.94.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.87.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

