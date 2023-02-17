Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $587,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $98.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

