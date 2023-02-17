Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 3,835 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $88.19. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,263.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.