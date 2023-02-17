Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 62.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ABB by 23.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

