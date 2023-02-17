BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BPXXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BPER Banca in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BPER Banca from €1.60 ($1.72) to €1.70 ($1.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

BPER Banca Price Performance

Shares of BPXXY opened at $5.64 on Friday. BPER Banca has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

