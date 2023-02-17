Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Price Up 4.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $76.00. The stock traded as high as $75.90 and last traded at $75.27. Approximately 299,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 392,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.14.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.29.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,270,000 after buying an additional 991,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,545,000 after acquiring an additional 572,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $35,706,000.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
