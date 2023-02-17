Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Up 10.5% in January

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 356,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Brightcove Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $8.37.
Insider Transactions at Brightcove
In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,644,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,253,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 55,066 shares of company stock valued at $290,046. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Brightcove
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Brightcove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
About Brightcove
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
