Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Up 10.5% in January

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 356,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brightcove Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brightcove

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,644,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,253,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 55,066 shares of company stock valued at $290,046. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 298,822 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,279,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 272,668 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in Brightcove by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 701,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,659 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,435,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 230,456 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Brightcove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.