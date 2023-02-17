BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Paychex stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.84.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

