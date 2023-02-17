BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.73 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,006 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

AIG opened at $62.16 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

