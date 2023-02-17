BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.50 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Centene Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $68.73 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.