BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $4.89 Million in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Matador Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,042.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

