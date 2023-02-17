BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sempra by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $157.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day moving average is $159.10. Sempra has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

