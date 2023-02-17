BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 66,124 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 149,968,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,679,650,000 after buying an additional 1,745,702 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,384,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $284,413,000 after acquiring an additional 668,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

