BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,419 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 19.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 879,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,771,122. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

APH stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also

