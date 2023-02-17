BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 35,000 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Azenta worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $160,068,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,218,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,063,000 after buying an additional 963,811 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Azenta Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Azenta stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.75. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $89.20.
AZTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens lowered Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.
Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.
