Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 85.8% annually over the last three years. Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 64.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $586.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

BRMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 62.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

