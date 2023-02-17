Brokerages Set Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) PT at $19.00

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

WRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $115,547.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $115,547.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $9,781,417.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares in the company, valued at $190,754,420.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 625,810 shares of company stock worth $10,768,193. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Warby Parker Trading Down 8.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,543 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after buying an additional 813,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,064,000 after buying an additional 24,515 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

