Brokerages Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Price Target at $349.67

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $327.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.