Brokerages Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT at $14.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on YMAB. Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.