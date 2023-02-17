Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Read More

