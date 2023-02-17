Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $44.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIP. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,851,000 after buying an additional 4,877,641 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 109.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,352,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,473,000 after buying an additional 2,791,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,056,000 after buying an additional 2,134,502 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.72 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,053.71%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

