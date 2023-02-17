Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 9,784 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $32,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.7% in the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in BlackRock by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cadence Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 13.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

BlackRock stock opened at $713.00 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $729.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $686.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $33,175,698. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

