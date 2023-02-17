Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,808,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,203 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $56,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $810,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $8,915,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $3,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPBI. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

PPBI stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.